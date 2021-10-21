$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

RESN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 90,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.