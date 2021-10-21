600,000 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.