621,923 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 621,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

