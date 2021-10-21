632,210 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 632,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 9.20% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

