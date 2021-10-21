632,210 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.20% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of ASPC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

