$64.59 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $64.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.55 million and the highest is $64.65 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $221.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.93 million to $222.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $266.77 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $283.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.03 million, a PE ratio of -72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.