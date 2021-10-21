650,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 6.45% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $8,407,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

SCOB stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.