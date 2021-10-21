650,654 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

