$684.73 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.70 million and the lowest is $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $414.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

