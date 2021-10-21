684,781 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 684,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 2.66% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,795,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,275,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,199,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

