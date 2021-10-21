70,356 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

