7,635 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

