$773.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $773.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.60 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Crane stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

