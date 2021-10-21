$8.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $8.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.54 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $27.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.04 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

