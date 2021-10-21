$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $8.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.