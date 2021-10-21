$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the lowest is $855.90 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $701.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $97.04 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 153,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 348,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

