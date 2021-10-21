A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.66 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

