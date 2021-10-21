A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

