Aave Price Hits $317.80 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $353.74 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $317.80 or 0.00504081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,218,448 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

