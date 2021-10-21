AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

