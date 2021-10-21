AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
ELUXY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
