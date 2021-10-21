ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $32.65. ABB shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 22,834 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ABB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

