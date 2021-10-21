ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 48 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

