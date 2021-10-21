AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

