AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,235. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

