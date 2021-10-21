Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,436.93

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,436.93 ($18.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,638 ($21.40). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,622 ($21.19), with a volume of 274,255 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.93.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total value of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

