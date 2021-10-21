Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,495 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,768. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

