Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Abiomed worth $158,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Abiomed by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $346.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.11. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

