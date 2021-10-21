Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 6.3%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 1,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

