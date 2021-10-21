Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 27,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,237,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

