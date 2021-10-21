Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACHC stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
