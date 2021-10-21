Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHC stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

