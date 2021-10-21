Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.12. 5,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,027. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,323 shares of company stock worth $4,472,984. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

