Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.27

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.27 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 145.40 ($1.90). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 23,060 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.27. The company has a market capitalization of £184.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

