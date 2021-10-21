AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, AceD has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $189,965.84 and $1,927.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.