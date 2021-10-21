Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

