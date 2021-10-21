ACoconut (AC) Trading 10% Higher This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 10% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $698,707.10 and approximately $72,276.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

