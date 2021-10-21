Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI opened at $205.40 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $212.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

