Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 6.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 5,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.