Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $124,801.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $124,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 295,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,587. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

