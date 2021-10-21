Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $128,022.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $128,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $143,102.30.

ADPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 295,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.