adbank (ADB) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $924,122.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

