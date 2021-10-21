Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADUS opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

