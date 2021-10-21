Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADIL shares. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ADIL opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

