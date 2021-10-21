adidas’ (ADDYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.
adidas stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in adidas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
