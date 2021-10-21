adidas’ (ADDYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

adidas stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in adidas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

