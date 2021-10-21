adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €368.00 Price Target at UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €368.00 ($432.94) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

ADS stock opened at €269.05 ($316.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €289.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €292.58. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

