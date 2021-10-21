Aditus Market Capitalization Reaches $101,977.38 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $101,977.38 and $3,330.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

