ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 1%

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €11.82 ($13.91) and last traded at €12.02 ($14.14). Approximately 87,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.14 ($14.28).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.81 and a 200-day moving average of €11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $608.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

