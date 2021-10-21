Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $116.39 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

