AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.15 Million

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report sales of $408.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.80 million and the lowest is $407.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 201.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

