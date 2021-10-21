Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,579,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,500,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,780,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 5,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $423.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

