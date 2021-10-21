Aegon’s (AEG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 93,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,731. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aegon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

